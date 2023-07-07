Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.