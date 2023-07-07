Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

