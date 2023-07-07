Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.99 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

