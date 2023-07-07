Ballast Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.