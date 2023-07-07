Barclays Boosts Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.08) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 862.60 ($10.95).

Drax Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 570.40 ($7.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,747.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.07. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.50 ($10.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 621.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,296,055.55). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

