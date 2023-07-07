Barclays Boosts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 850

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 810 ($10.28) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGE. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.44) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.61) to GBX 970 ($12.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 852.14 ($10.82).

LON SGE opened at GBX 897.60 ($11.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 859.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 798.62. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 648.40 ($8.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 928.60 ($11.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The company has a market capitalization of £9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,305.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,047.62%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

