Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

