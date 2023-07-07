BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $180.85

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.85, but opened at $187.76. BeiGene shares last traded at $191.38, with a volume of 51,806 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America upped their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average is $232.53.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,704,336 shares of company stock valued at $558,481,796 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

