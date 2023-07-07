Bevan Tarratt Buys 3,500,000 Shares of Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Free Report) insider Bevan Tarratt acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$80,500.00 ($53,666.67).
Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Bevan Tarratt acquired 5,045,455 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$136,227.29 ($90,818.19).
- On Friday, June 2nd, Bevan Tarratt acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,000.00).
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Bevan Tarratt bought 2,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($30,666.67).
Hartshead Resources Price Performance
About Hartshead Resources
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hartshead Resources
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.