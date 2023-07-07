Bevan Tarratt Buys 3,500,000 Shares of Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Free Report) insider Bevan Tarratt acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$80,500.00 ($53,666.67).

Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hartshead Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bevan Tarratt acquired 5,045,455 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$136,227.29 ($90,818.19).

On Friday, June 2nd, Bevan Tarratt acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,000.00).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bevan Tarratt bought 2,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($30,666.67).

Hartshead Resources Price Performance

About Hartshead Resources

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks covering 729.5 square kilometers located in the Southern North Sea of the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.