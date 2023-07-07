BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.06

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.06 ($0.89), with a volume of 6005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).
BioPharma Credit Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.29. The firm has a market cap of £987.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,164.17 and a beta of 0.22.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.