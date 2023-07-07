BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.03. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 7,561 shares.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 119.33% and a negative net margin of 14,361.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioRestorative Therapies
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.