BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.03. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 7,561 shares.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 119.33% and a negative net margin of 14,361.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioRestorative Therapies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

