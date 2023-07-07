Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $5.34 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Birks Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

