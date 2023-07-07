Bisichi (LON:BISI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $191.90

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.90 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.18). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.35), with a volume of 3,473 shares changing hands.

Bisichi Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.17 million, a P/E ratio of 112.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,097.56%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

