Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after purchasing an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

