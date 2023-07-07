BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 132,494 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.02 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

