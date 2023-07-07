Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $147,389.76 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $147,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $143,750.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $140,769.70.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.76 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 10,386,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 457,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,500,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

