Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $147,389.76 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDFree Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $147,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $143,750.20.
  • On Friday, April 28th, Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $140,769.70.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.76 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 10,386,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 457,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,500,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

