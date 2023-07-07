Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 12.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 38.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brady by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $48.17 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

