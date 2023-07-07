Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,086 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,093.64 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,147.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,064.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,756.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

