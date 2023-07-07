Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 177,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,541,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,600,000 after purchasing an additional 208,623 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3,768.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 4,285,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,982,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,187,000 after buying an additional 282,010 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Trading Down 4.5 %

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE BN opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.