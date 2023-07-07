Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,017 SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

