Brookstone Capital Management Buys 203 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $118.43 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.