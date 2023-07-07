Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,724 Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 116,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
