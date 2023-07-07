Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medifast were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $93.30 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $185.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

