Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,613.61%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

