Brookstone Capital Management Has $114,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,184 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.