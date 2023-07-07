Brookstone Capital Management Has $206,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Activity at Vistra
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of VST stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.29.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -105.13%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
