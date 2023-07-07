Brookstone Capital Management Has $206,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -105.13%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.