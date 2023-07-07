Brookstone Capital Management Has $214,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

