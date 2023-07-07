Brookstone Capital Management Has $240,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

