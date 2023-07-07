Brookstone Capital Management Has $246,000 Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

MAIN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.57%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

