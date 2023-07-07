Brookstone Capital Management Has $247,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Block were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Block Stock Down 6.3 %

SQ stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,045 shares of company stock worth $9,172,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.