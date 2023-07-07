Brookstone Capital Management Has $248,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,492 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $67.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

