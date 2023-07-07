Brookstone Capital Management Has $38,000 Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 281,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,519.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 130,789 shares of company stock worth $93,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.13.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 473.45%. Analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
