Brookstone Capital Management Invests $202,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,647 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,697,000 after buying an additional 1,063,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $39,236,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

