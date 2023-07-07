Brookstone Capital Management Invests $208,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

