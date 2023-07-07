Brookstone Capital Management Invests $218,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PDP opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.