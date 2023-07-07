Brookstone Capital Management Invests $231,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LIT opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.