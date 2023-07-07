Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAR opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $608.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.