Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $50,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

