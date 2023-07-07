Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

