Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $253.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

