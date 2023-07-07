Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

SONY opened at $90.49 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

