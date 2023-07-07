Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 265 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 729.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 353,989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.8% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

