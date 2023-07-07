Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,802 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $270,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 528.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 91.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,267,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

