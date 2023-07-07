Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $428.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $239.40 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

