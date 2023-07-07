Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,706,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

