Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,245,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 376,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6,425.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,495,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 246,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $411.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.