Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $341.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.61. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

