Brookstone Capital Management Sells 14,146 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after buying an additional 1,110,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.79 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

