Brookstone Capital Management Sells 270 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Sempra by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $7,132,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

