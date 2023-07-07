Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

